Uzodimma praises Nigerian Army for mitigating threats to national security

Imo State Governor Senator Hope Uzodinma today showered encomiums on troops of the Nigerian Army in appreciation of their operational efforts in mitigating threats to national security in the country.

Governor Uzodinma gave the commendation when the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja paid him a courtesy visit at the Imo state Government House, during an operational tour of 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze Barracks in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Thursday 11 January 2024.

The Governor also pointed out that his administration witnessed the troops fight tirelessly in synergy with other services and security agencies to restore peace and stability in Imo and contiguous states.

He added, that the synergy between the military and other security agencies under the auspices of the Joint Task Force South East Operation UDOKA provided a secure and enabling environment for the peaceful conduct of the recently concluded elections in the state.

Governor Uzodinma urged the troops to sustain the effort, pledging that the state will continue to support them and encourage peace for socio-economic growth of the state, the South East and Nigeria in general.

He enjoined the NA and other security agencies to intensify their effort in the North East and North West Nigeria to restore peace and tranquility in the troubled regions

Speaking during the visit, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja reiterated that he was in the 82 Division area of responsibility to interact with the troops, obtain first hand information on their well-being and state of infrastructue, as well as evaluate ongoing operations.

He pointed out that Imo State and the South East in general have been salvaged from the aura of apprehension and insecurity that previously pervaded the region.

He extolled the good people and Government of Imo and other South Eastern states for their cooperation and support for the Nigerian Army (NA) sister services and other security agencies, stressing that the whole of society approach will be a formidable antidote to the security situation in the South East.

Gen Lagbaja also addressed troops of 34 Artillery Brigade, charging them to not allow themselves to be distracted or derailed from the constitutional objective of the NA.

He assured them that their working and living conditions will continue to top the agenda of his Command.

