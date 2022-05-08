Uzodimma mourns Late Sen. Arthur Nzeribe

By Victor Nwachukwu

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has expressed sadness over the death of former maverick politician and senator, Arthur Nzeribe, describing his death as a big loss to the state and Nigeria at large.



This is contained in a statement signed by the Governor’s Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku, and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Sunday.



Nwachuku said that Nzeribe reportedly died on Sunday at the age of 83 according to family sources, having been born on November 2, 1938.



He added that the late lawmaker “will forever be remembered as a political juggernaut in Nigeria.



“His death has robbed Imo and Nigeria of a seasoned politician and business icon, and died when his fatherly and statesmanly advice were badly needed,” he said.



The governor commiserated with the family members of Sen Nzeribe, the people of Oguta, where he hails from, his political and business associates, friends and well wishers on his passing, urging them to pray for the deceased’s soul.



He said the death was a personal loss to his family, the government and people of Imo and prayed God to grant the deceased a peaceful repose.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nzeribe represented Imo West senatorial district between October 1983 and December 1983 in the Second Republic on the platform of the Nigeria People’s Party (NPP).



At the return of the third republic he also represented the people of Imo West between May 1999 and May 2007 on the platform of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP). (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

