Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has inaugurated the Imo Health Summit and the Investment Committee, with a charge to the members to develop a template for healthcare development and investment in the state.

A statement from the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Oguwike Nwachuku, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday said that the committee members were inaugurated at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Owerri.

Uzodimma promised to support the committee to enable its members achieve positive changes in the medical advancement of the state.

He charged them to take a critical look at the mission statement of his administration on health matters, which he said, captured improvement of healthcare delivery from primary, secondary and tertiary levels.

He said that the mission statement encompasses provision of healthcare infrastructure, improved facilities, training and re-training of health workers, among others in the state.

The governor said that the summit is aimed at bringing stakeholders into the health sector.

He said that this would include local and foreign investors with a view to assisting the state government to achieve its objective in the sector.

He commended the Commissioner for Health, Dr Bath Okorochukwu, for putting the committee together and charged him to work hard to ensure that an average resident in Imo can access proper healthcare.

Earlier, Okorochukwu reiterated his ministry’s readiness to give people of Imo the best quality healthcare that would stem the tide of health tourism.

The Chairman of the Committee, Prof. Bond Anyaehie, thanked the governor for finding them worthy to serve on the committee and promised, on behalf of his colleagues, to give the state the best. (NAN)

