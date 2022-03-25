Uzodimma heads APC national convention technical committee

By Victor Nwachukwu

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has been appointed Head of the Technical Committee for the March 26 national convention of All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is contained in a statement issued by Uzodimma’s Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser, Ogubundu Nwadike, and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Friday.

Nwadike said that the appointment was announced through a letter addressed to the governor by Chairman of APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni.

While congratulating Uzodimma on the appointment, Buni said that his committee would be responsible for the smooth conduct of the convention.

“You have been selected as Chairman of the Technical Committee because of your track records of service and commitment to the party.

“Your selection is in consideration of your track record of integrity and firm commitment to the ideals and development of our great party,” Buni was quoted as saying.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, will serve as Secretary of the committee.

Other members of the committee include: the Governor of Nasarrawa State, Abdulahi Sule, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and his Aviation counterpart, Hadi Sirika, among others. (NAN)

