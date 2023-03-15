Uzodimma has revolutionalised Imo – APC Chairman

by Peter Okolie

Dr MacDonald Ebere, the Imo Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lauded Gov. Hope Uzodimma infrastructure strides in the state, saying he has constructed more than 28 urban roads in Owerri.

Ebere said this at a news conference to showcase the achievements of Uzodimma’s administration in the past three and half years on Wednesday in Owerri.



He said the government was constructing 153 kilometres of rural roads at five kilometres per each of the Local Goverment Areas (LGAs) of the state.

“The administration has done so much to put the state on a sound economic standing. On road construction, 35 kilometres Owerri-Orlu Expressway and the 46 kilometres Owerri-Okigwe Road were delivered as intercity roads.



“The dualisation of the Owerri-Mbaise-Umuahia Road, another 46 kilometres stretch, is ongoing.

“Also under construction is the Orlu-Akokwa-Arondizogu-Uga Road leading to Anambra State measuring 37 kilometres,’’ he said.



He listed the 28 roads completed within Owerri capital territory to include; Oparanozie, Amaigbo, Edede, Ring Roads in Aladinma Housing Estate, Lake Nwaebere and Olokoro Streets.

Others were; Umuahia, Okeikpe, Arugo, Egbema, Ngwa, Douglas, JP Ajaelu, Thomas Moore, Gozie Nwachukwu, Archdeacon Dennis Road, Aladinma, Assumpta / IbariOgwa / Port Harcourt Road and Federal Secretariat Road (now Muhammadu Buhari Dual Carriageway Drive) among others.

He said in fulfilment of the recovery agenda of the administration, the Eastern Palm University worth over N40 billion was recovered from former Gov. Rochas Okorocha and his family.

“The University is now owned by the Imo State Government following the approval and issuance of certificate of ownership by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

“The Imo State Standard Shoe Company, previously foreclosed by the Assets Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), was equally recovered after the settlement of its N1.5 billion indebtedness to AMCON.

“The Magistrate Court quarters was recovered, including several properties belonging to various institutions and the designated new Government House Layout was returned to government.

“The famous Eke-Ukwu Owerri market, which is the ancestral market of Owerri people, was recovered,” he said.

Ebere who listed litany of projects done by the Uzodimma’s administration appealed to the people to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state by voting for the party’s candidates in the March 18 poll.

“This is our chance to sustain the good works of our governor, let’s come out on March 18 and vote APC members who will work with the governor, to take Imo to a higher level of development and achievement,’’ he said. (NAN)