Uzodimma hails Tinubu’s ‘state of emergency’ in Rivers

The Chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum and Governor of Imo, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, has commended President Bola Tinubu’s “proactive measures” in addressing the protracted political imbroglio in Rivers.

By Peter Okolie

Addressing newsmen at the Government House, Owerri, on Thursday, Uzodimma said the political development in Rivers had escalated to a national security issue.

He described the president’s declaration of an emergency rule in the state as “very commendable”, saying that “prevention is better than cure”.

He highlighted the potential consequences of inaction, including violence and instability, had the president not taken proactive action to save the situation.

Uzodimma said: “We are all witnesses to the heightened tension in the state by the threat of the state Assembly to impeach the governor and the attitude of some of the political players in the state where the parties refused to listen to wise counsel.

“And because Rivers is critical to the survival and economy of this country, it became a national security issue.

“You might have heard about how pipelines were bombed and explosions everywhere at this point in time when Nigeria is looking for ways of increasing production of crude oil to strengthen our currency and repair our economy.

“Imagine what would have happened, if the impeachment went ahead with the consequent actions and reactions leading to violence and all sorts of things,” he said.

The governor, therefore, urged all the feuding parties “to exercise restraint, show remorse, and allow for wise counsel to prevail, paving the way for a lasting solution”.

He also applauded the National Assembly’s decision to support the president’s directive, saying that “it aligns with the national interest”.

He expressed confidence in the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.), describing him as a “seasoned expert, who will work within the country’s laws to restore peace in Rivers”.

Uzodimma affirmed the support of the Progressives Governors’ Forum’s for Tinubu and his efforts to ensure peace and security in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu suspended Gov. Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor, Ngozi Ordu, and members of the state Assembly, citing the prolonged political crisis in the state as his reason. (NAN)