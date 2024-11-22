Uzodimma, Fubara, Coker-Odusote, others win NCS awards

The Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, has bagged the Digital Governor of the Year award at the Nigeria Information Technology Merit Award (NITMA).



By Stellamaris Ashinze

The Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, has bagged the Digital Governor of the Year award at the Nigeria Information Technology Merit Award (NITMA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NITMA is an annual event organised by the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) to acknowledge and celebrate exemplary individuals and organisations in the Information Technology industry.

Speaking after receiving the award, Uzodimma appreciated the organisers and restated his unwavering commitment in leveraging the power of technology to drive development in the state.

Uzodimma was represented at the event by Mr Chimezie Amadi, the state Commissioner for Digital Economy and e-Governance.

“For us in Imo State, we cherish this award as an endorsement of the governor’s unwavering commitment to leveraging the transformative power of technology in driving socio-economic progress.

“In Imo State, we believe that technology is not just a tool but a catalyst for reshaping industries, creating opportunities, and empowering Imolites.

“We, therefore, dedicate this award to the vibrant Imo tech community, our developers, innovators, and dreamers, whose creativity and resilience have fuelled our ambition to position Imo State as Nigeria’s digital skills capital and innovation hub,’’ he said.

The governor however pledged on building a future where technology is at the heart of sustainable development, not only for Imo State but for the entire nation.

Also, the Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Abisoye Coker-Odusote, was conferred the Honorary Fellowship of the NCS due to her achievements.

Coker-Odusote achievements within the period under review include but not limited to the general sanitisation of NIMC database and clearing of backlog among others.

The NIMC director-general appreciated the NCS for the award and called for enhanced collaborations between both organisations.

In his welcome address, the President, NCS, Dr Sirajo Aliyu, described the award night as a moment to shine spotlights on brilliance, creativity, innovation and hard work that defines the spirit of the association.

Aliyu said the gathering not only reflects the milestone achieved as an association but to honour exceptional individuals who have distinguished themselves through their remarkable contributions to the association’s shared goals and the broader society.

‘’Each of this award represents theoretical values of our association excellence, integrity, innovation and impact.

‘’They remind us of why we strive, collaborate and why we persist in our endeavour to advance knowledge, uplift one another and create a better world,” he said.

Also in her welcome address, the Chairman, Organising Committee Mrs Shulammite Ilebiyi, described technology as the heartbeat of the nation and the world at large.

Ilebiyi said the event was organised to acknowledge exceptional individuals, leaders and organisations whose efforts have continued to illuminate the path for a better tomorrow.

Other recipients were the IT Gold Merit awarded to the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, outstanding member of the year, Sen. Shuaib Salisu, and the Non-governmental Organisation with immerse contribution, Jim Ovia Foundation.

Elite Leaders IT Growth and Development recognition award was won by Dr Leo Stan Ekeh, while Tech Mentor of the year was awarded to Mr Jide Awe.

NAN also reports that other categories of the awards include IT Personality of the Year, IT Company of the Year, Cybersecurity Advocate of the Year and Recognition Award.

The highlight of the event was the conferment of Professional Fellowship on 37 members. (NAN)