Uzodimma felicitates Ariwoola on appointment as acting CJN

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has felicitated Justice Olukayode Ariwoola on his appointment as acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ariwoola was sworn-in by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday to replace Justice Tanko Muhammad who resigned from office on health ground.

In a statement issued by Uzodimma on Tuesday, he described the new chief justice as “tailor-made for the job.

“With more than 11 years at the Supreme Court and the judicial experience that traversed Lagos, Enugu and Kaduna Divisions of Appeal Court, the new chief justice is tailor-made for the job,” he said.

According to the governor, Nigerians are indeed looking forward to a more robust and responsive judiciary that will sustain the gains of democracy under Ariwoola’s leadership.

Uzodimma wished the new chief justice a successful and fruitful tenure, on behalf of the government and people of Imo. (NAN)

