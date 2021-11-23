Uzodimma donates 2 operational vehicles to NSCDC agro rangers

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has donated two operational vehicles to support the activities of the Agro Rangers unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Imo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Agro Rangers programme is initiated by the Federal Government to protect farming investments across the country from criminal attacks.

Mr Michael Ogar, the NSCDC Commandant in Imo announced the donation while briefing newsmen in Owerri on Tuesday.

Ogar expressed appreciation to the governor for his support to the Command saying that the vehicles would be used by the 98 officers under the Command’s agro rangers unit.

He added that the officers would be protecting workers at the Ada Palm Plantation located in Ohaji Egbema and Oguta local area councils of the state.

The Commandant noted that the officers, who were trained in Katsina state, would be on ground to carry out their duties with productivity in perspective.

He urged men officers and men of the command to shun corruption and redouble their efforts to maintain the protection of lives and property.

“The Agro Rangers will serve as mediators between farmers and herders in the respective local government areas.

“We are grateful to the governor for the two vans as it will help officers deployed to affected areas to effectively discharge their duties and achieve optimal results.

He however, expressed the confidence that the state government would further assist the Command with necessary logistics for other aspects of its operations like the fight against oil bunkering. (NAN)

