 Uzodimma donates 10 Armoured Personnel Carriers  to Police 

By Peter Okolie

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has donated 10 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) and some refurbished ones to the Nigeria Police Force to enhance their efficiency.

Inaugurating the vehicles on Tuesday in Owerri, Uzodimma said he had earlier donated over 100 patrol vehicles and APC to assist security agencies in the state.

“The government and people of Imo are grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Police and all the heads of security agencies in Nigeria for their efforts and sacrifices they made to restore peace to our state.

“I must salute the state command of the Nigeria Police for the gallantry they displayed and uncommon professional effrontery in the fight against banditry and criminality in the recent past.

“Unfortunately, some of them lost their lives in the process; we shall never forget the supreme sacrifice they made to save the state,” he said.

The governor said the donation was necessitated by the fact that the police and other security personnel in the state had become the targets.

According to him, the assets are intended to protect the police, so that they can in turn protect citizens.

He said that there can be no development in any state and country without peace and pledged to sustain the efforts.

Uzodimma said the opposition were using blackmail, propaganda and campaign of calumny to discredit his administration.

”They will continue to fail because they do not mean well for the people,” the governor added.

Uzodimma advised the youth to shun crime and those who may want to engage them in causing problem for the state.

Receiving the vehicles, the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Usman Baba said the state presents a unique security challenge as one of the major commercial heartbeat of the South East.

The I-G said, ” Uzodimma had by the donation and gesture given proactive meaning to the constitutional provision of security.

“He has also distinguished himself among his political peers as a state executive with exceptional courage and will to support the people.

“Any nation that is desirous of the security of its citizens must of necessity enhance the capacity of the security agencies towards attaining their mandate.

“The procurement and launch of these critical assets will undoubtedly change the policing narrative in the state and set bench mark which other governors will emulate to keep the nation safe,” he added.

Baba emphasized the need for training and maintenance of the assets to guarantee durability, effectiveness and deployment any time the need arises.

Earlier, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Barde, while commending the governor for his supports, especially to widows of officers and men who died in the line of duty.

Barde also lauded Baba for his strategic vision which had helped to secure the country.

He appealed for additional manpower to improve security in the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

