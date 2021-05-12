Uzodimma dissolves cabinet, sacks 20 commissioners

Goveenor Hope Uzodimma Imo on Wednesday dissolved the state’s  Council, and sacked 20 the 27 commissioners in the cabinet.

The governor however, retained eight commissioners.

The Commissioner for and , Declan Emelumba confirmed this to the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri.

He said the dissolution to restructure the governor’s  administration to further achieve his numerous projects the 3R Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery agenda.

Emelumba said the eight commissioners that were retained included and , Works, , Health and Youths.Others were Tourism, Technology and Women Affairs.

According to him, the governor wants to rejig his administration and soon he will reconstitute his cabinet to further achieve his agenda for Imo people,” he said. (NAN)

