Uzodimma dissolves 27 IMC chairmen, says LG election to hold soon

By Ikechukwu Iweajunwa

Gov. Hope Uzodimma on Thursday, dissolved the 27-man Interim Management Committee Chairmen of Local Governments.

The Chief Press to the governor, Mr Oguike Nwachukwu, announced the dissolution to newsmen after a closed door meeting with the Chairmen at the Government House, Owerri.

He said that Uzodimma thanked them for the services they rendered in their different local government areas since their appointment especially their loyalty.

He also reminded them of his resolve to hold the Local Government election in Imo any moment from now.

He said the governor would appoint Sole Administrators to oversee the council pending the conduct of the elections.

He also told the dissolved IMC Chairmen that his government would not hesitate to engage their services in other areas they were found capable as APC members.

Responding, Chairman of the dissolved IMC, Mr Willie Okoliogo from Oru West Council promised that they would remain loyal to the governor and the APC in spite of the dissolution. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

