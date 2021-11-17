Uzodimma directs immediate rehabilitation of health centres in 27 LGAs of Imo

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has directed that all health-care facilities in the 27 local council areas of the state be fixed before Dec. 15.



This is contained in a release, signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Oguwike Nwachuku, and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Tuesday.



The governor gave the mandate when he met with interim caretaker committee chairmen of Local Government Areas at the Sam Mbakwe Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Owerri.



Uzodimma, represented by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Barth Okorochukwu, charged the chairmen to take the directive seriously and act immediately.



He expressed concern over the health of Imo citizens, especially those in the rural areas, noting that Primary Health-Care Centres must be made to function for accessible healthcare services.



“The IMC chairmen and the health officers will be involved in the supervision and monitoring of the projects, ensuring that they facilitate the work to beat the timeline.



“This is targeted at actualising our vision of Imo having access to health-care delivery services which is in compliance with the World Health Organisation mandate,” he said.



Also speaking, the Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Doris Anite-Uzoka, said the essence of the meeting was to usher in the first phase of the implementation of the rehabilitation of Primary Health Centres.



She explained that after this phase, another phase involving the general hospitals would start as both arms of healthcare facilities would be expected to function simultaneously.



Also, Executive Secretary, Imo State Primary Health-Care Agency, Rev. Sr. Maryjonnes Uzoma, thanked the governor for embarking on the rehabilitation of primary health-care centres in the state.



According to her, it will be a landmark achievement for the Government and people of Imo.



Speaking on behalf of the chairmen, Mr Chidi Okechukwu, from Ehime Mbano, commended the efforts of the governor.



He said that the decision would enable rural dwellers to have access to quality health-care delivery in the state. (NAN)

