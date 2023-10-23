Uzodimma developing Imo through ISOPADEC, says Commissioner

By Victor Nwachukwu

Mr Nkenna Nzeruo, a Commissioner in Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC) says Gov. Hope Uzodimma is developing Imo beyond expectations, especially in the oil producing areas.

Nzeruo said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri, on Monday.

He said that Uzodimma’s developmental strides manifested in the three hospitals he built in Ohaji Egbema, Oguta and Oru East LGAs, equipped with the state of the art facilities.

“Gov. Uzodimma has shown that there is money in Imo State because most of the projects he is embarking on, especially these three hospitals, was part of the 13 per cent oil derivation from FG to ISOPADEC.

“Working in ISOPADEC as a commissioner under Sen. Hope Uzodimma has shown that things can change under a good administration.

“For many years that ISOPADEC had been in Imo, there had never been any monumental project that can be named after ISOPADEC, done and completed.

“But today, the governor has proven that ISOPADEC can make proper use of the funds for the good of the people.

“Those hospitals have been completed and inaugurated. There are several rehabilitation projects the governor has done in oil producing communities or local governments,” Nzeruo said.

He added that the governor has completed 61 other projects in different sectors in the 27 LGAs of the state, especially in the oil communities.

Nzeruo said Uzodimma’s administration also renovated and equipped 305 primary healthcare facilities across the 305 electoral wards of the state; supported by ambulances and mobile clinics.

He said that the governor reconstructed and equipped the Dan Anyiam stadium.

“It is remarkable that Gov. Uzodimma is able to achieve this level of infrastructural revolution in Imo within a short time in spite of the challenges of insecurity and dwindling financial resources.

“There are some primary school projects on the way in the three oil producing LGAs of Ohaji Egbema, Oguta and Oru East,” Nzeruo said.

The ISOPADEC commissioner said that Uzodimma encouraged youths to embrace agriculture and empowered them to recognise the benefits of agriculture.

He noted that about 15,000 youths have been trained in information and communication technology (ICT).

He, therefore, called on all Imo residents to come out enmass and support the governor to get his second term bid.(NAN)

