Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo has flagged off the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state by recieving the first dose.

Also vaccinated were the Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku, the Speaker, Mr Paul Emeziem and the Deputy Speaker, Mr Amarachi Iwuanyanwu.

The Chief Judge, Justice Ijeoma Aguguo, the wife of the governor, Mrs Chioma Uzodimma, and the deputy governor’s wife, Mrs Bola Njoku were also vaccinated.

This was contained in a press release signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Oguwike Nwachukwu.

Performing the flag-off ceremony at Imo State Primary Health Development Agency (ISPHCDA), Uzodimma noted that the Oxford Astrazeneca vaccine had been confirmed safe.

The governor urged people of the state to be available to recieve the vaccine while commending the Federal Government for approving it.

He also noted that getting vaccinated in addition to observing other COVID-19 protocols were the surest way to combat the virus.

Earlier the Executive Secretary of ISPHCDA, Rev. Sr. Maria-Joaness Uzoma thanked the governor for upgrading the Primary Health Care Sector in Imo.

Uzoma also commended him for providing official vehicles, ambulances and other amenities needed for the smooth running of the agency.

Contributing, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Damaris Osunkwo commended the governor for ensuring that Imo received the vaccine in the first phase.

​She also stressed the need to sensitize and educate people on the safety of the vaccine as an the effective means of preventing the covid-19.​(NAN)

