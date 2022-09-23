Uzodimma decries discrimination against people living with disabilities

By Victor Nwachukwu

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has advised residents of the state to accept and not discriminate against People Living with Disabilities (PLWDs).



Uzodimma’s advice is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Oguwike Nwachuku, and made available to newsmen on Friday in Owerri.



Nwachukwu explained that the governor spoke when the PLWDs visited him at the Government House.



Uzodimma assured them that he was committed to their welfare.

He said that although they might be physically disabled, they were “definitely not mentally disabled”.



The governor urged them to continue to support his administration and promised to give equal employment and other opportunities to them.

He also promised to help them to acquire skills to enable them to become self-employed, self-sustaining and employers of labour.



“We must not discriminate against people merely because of their challenges.

“Those who are not challenged today may be challenged tomorrow.

”Ideas rule the world and no one knows who will lead the state and country tomorrow.



“What is needed for performance is mental strength and ideas,” Uzodimma reportedly said.

The state Chairman, Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities, Mr Stanley Nwachukwu, thanked the governor for his “immeasurable acts of goodwill”, weaved around his 3R mantra of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery.



Nwachukwu, however, appealed to him to approve the payment of the arrears of their monthly subvention, employment waiver and a vehicle for the association to enable members to move around and participate in the upcoming electioneering.



He reaffirmed the association’s patriotic disposition and support for good governance and people-oriented developmental strides in the state. (NAN)

