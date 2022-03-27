Uzodimma congratulates Adamu, APC NWC on election, successful convention

By Victor Nwachukwu

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has congratulated Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu on his emergence as the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).



Uzodimma also expressed appreciation over emergence of all the members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) who were elected at the party’s National Convention on Saturday.



This is contained in a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Oguwike Nwachuku and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Sunday.



The governor, while commending all

APC members, particularly the delegates and observers from Imo who showed great solidarity that made the APC convention a huge success, called on newly elected officials to consider their emergence as a “call to serve the largest party in Africa”.



” On behalf of the government and good people of Imo, I most heartily congratulate His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on his emergence as the national chairman of our great party, the APC, at the just concluded national convention.



” The election of Adamu as our national chairman together with his NWC members, came appropriately at a time when the toughness of our great party’s fabrics were tested.



” As a true nationalist with unity and peace in the league of his virtues, I am confident that Adamu will bring his wealth of experience and resourceful skills to bear in the strengthening of our party for greater service to the nation.



” In a special way, I felicitate with delegates / observers from Imo and indeed others from across the country, for their identification with a movement geared towards the growth of our nation.



” The peaceful and successful conduct of the exercise, is a product of the unity and internal democracy flourishing in the party,” he said.



He, however, assured Nigerians that the APC would continue to roll out dividends of democracy. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

