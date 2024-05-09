Uzodimma challenges universities to serve as compass to achieve a new Nigeria

Gov Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has challenged Nigeria universities to serve as compass in leading the country to achieve greater and prosperous nation.

Uzodimma said this in Nsukka on Thursday while delivering the University of Nigeria (UNN) 52nd convocation lecture titled ” Why Universities should lead the way to a new Nigeria”.

He said that universities in the country should migrate to smart digital age learning to enable them to lead the way to the new Nigeria the country desired.

“Universities in advanced economies have taken the lead in science, innovation, technology because they transformed and embraced smart digital learning.

“Universities should provide the compass that should lead us to that new, prosperous, great country capable of addressing the emerging challenges in technologies

“The job of universities in this regard should begin with the right diagnosis of where we ought to be as a nation of 200 million people after 63 years of Independence.

“Universities need to also search within to identify factors that are keeping us down from achieving the potentials inherent in our vast human and material resources

“Sadly Nigerian universities are yet to adapt to the fast-paced knowedged economy driven by technology, the truth is that Nigeria universities are ill prepared to serve the ever evolving technology sector with the requisite manpower and expertise,”he said.

According to the governor, this might be as a result of poor funding, inadequate infrastructures, dearth of skilled ICT personnel, and and absence of proper engagement with industry and government.

The Governor explained that for universities in the country to lead the way to a new Nigeria they should not only provide high level manpower for national development but should also maintain discipline and produce well cultured graduates to justify the assurance of finding their graduates worthy both in character and learning

“As Ivory towers, the best of human behaviour in terms of morals and ethics should be found in universities.

“Such virtues like honesty, accountability, fairness, transparency, justice and discipline should not be in short supply,” he said

He suggested that universities authorities should withdraw the certificates of graduates found guilty in corrupt and criminal activities, as well as de-robe and prosecute lecturers found guilty of sexual harassment for marks and other unethical practices.

Uzodimma however, noted that to achieve a new Nigeria of our dream government had a role to paly by hugely investing in universities that would prioritise in research and innovation,.

” Government should create an enabling environment for our students to thrive and ensure that they are equipped with adequate skills, knowledge and character necessary to contribute to the development of the nation,”he said

Uzodimma expressed appreciation to UNN management for finding him worthy to deliver the prestigious UNN convocation lecture.

In a remark, Gen. Ike Nwachukwu (retired), a former Military Governor of Imo State, who chaired the occasion said that university as a hub of knowledge and innovation had crucial roles to play in leading the way to a brighter and prosperous future in the country..

“Universities in Nigeria should provide solutions to challenges of the country to enable the country to join world leading economies.

“Governments should reaffirm its commitment to invest seriously in education so as to harness the power of education and innovation in order to take our economy to the next level, he said.

Earlier in a remark, Prof. Charles Igwe, the Vice-chancellor of UNN, said that convocation lecture is one of the enduring traditions of the university.

“It is an occasion that we carefully choose the guest speakers we invite to speak on topics of national or global interest.

“which usually represents a high point in our convocation ceremony and the university community always looks forward to it with great expectations.

“Our 52nd convocation lecturer, Gov Uzodimma, is a detribalised Nigeria and a great advocate for equity in a united Nigeria.

“He is also a strong optimist who believes that a new and better Nigeria is truly possible. It is not surprising, therefore, that the topic of lecture is ‘Why Universities Should Lead the Way to a New Country’, he said.

The VC noted that that topic of the lecture is apt and suits the mood of the nation.

“It is remarkable that our convocation lecturer has chosen to provoke this important conversation on the future role of universities at the domain of the first indigenous university in Nigeria,” he said.

Mrs. Nnedinma Ekomaru, Deputy Governor of Imo State, Chief Uche Nnaji, the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyawu, President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Sen Chukwuka Utazi, the immediate past senator in Enugu North senatorial District among others were dignitaries present during the occasion.