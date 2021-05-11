Uzodimma appoints chairmen, members of Imo statutory commissions

 Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has approved appointment of chairmen and members of state Statutory Commissions and  Imo Internal Revenue Service (IIRS).

This is contained statement signed by Secretary to State Government (SSG), Mr Cosmas Iwu on .

Iwu said that all appointments were political, adding that professional and career appointees would nominated by professional bodies before the inauguration date.

The SSG said that the governor had the appointees to dedicate themselves to service and committed to their duties in line with the “Prosperity Agenda’’ of his administration.

Iwu said that Mrs Julie Onyeukwu was appointed Chairman, Civil Service Commission, while Dr Ada Okwuonu chairs the Imo state Universal Basic Education Board (IMSUBEB).

He said that others appointed into the board were Mr Chidiebere Egbuo, Secretary, along with representatives of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) and the Ministry of Education.

According to Iwu, Chief Emeka Udegbulem was appointed chairman of the IIRS, while Mrs Rosemary Izuogu was appointed chairman of the Local Government Service Commission. (NAN)

