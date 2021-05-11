Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has approved the appointment of chairmen and members of the state Statutory Commissions and Imo Internal Revenue Service (IIRS).

This is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Cosmas Iwu on Tuesday.

Iwu said that all the appointments were political, adding that professional and career appointees would be nominated by the professional bodies concerned before the inauguration date.

The SSG said that the governor had charged the appointees to dedicate themselves to service and be committed to their duties in line with the “Prosperity Agenda’’ of his administration.

Iwu said that Mrs Julie Onyeukwu was appointed Chairman, Civil Service Commission, while Dr Ada Okwuonu chairs the Imo state Universal Basic Education Board (IMSUBEB).

He said that others appointed into the board were Mr Chidiebere Egbuo, Secretary, along with representatives of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) and the Ministry of Education.

According to Iwu, Chief Emeka Udegbulem was appointed chairman of the IIRS, while Mrs Rosemary Izuogu was appointed chairman of the Local Government Service Commission. (NAN)

