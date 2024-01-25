Uzodike says EFCC’s arraignment of Obiano sad

Chief Joe-Martins Uzodike, the Director general Obiano campaign organisation in 2013, has expressed sadness over the arraignment of Chief Willie Obiano, immediate past governor of Anambra, for graft allegations.

Uzodike, a former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism under Mr Peter Obi who spoke to journalists in Awka on Thursday, described Obiano as a good man with a large heart.

He said though Obiano booted him out of office as his first Special Adviser on Political Matters unceremoniously, he stood in solidarity with him at this time of trial.

According to him, “I was saddened when I saw my one-time boss being arraigned in Abuja.

“Those charges were avoidable if proper consultations and advice were sought”.

“They were largely first-term alleged infractions which were curable,” he said.

“He sacked me from office, till date, my briefcase and everything I went to work with that day are still in my office at the government house since 2015,” he said.

Uzodike said in spite of their political differences, he could still attest to the fact that Obiano did his best for Anambra.

He said Obiano had visible and legacy projects that did not only increase the rating of Anambra but would serve generations to come.

“It is unfortunate that he will go down in history as the first Anambra governor to face corruption charges.

“But he did well, there are projects like the bridges, the International Convention Centre, Awka Stadium, the Airport that are to his credit.

“The masses also voted his party and candidate as successor, that was a huge endorsement of his administration.

“I pray to our God almighty to give him the fortitude to go through his trial and Justice at the end,” he said.

Obiano, 68, was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for alleged misappropriation of N4 billion while in office before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja on Jan. 24.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail till March 4 for continuation of the matter. (NAN)

By Chimezie Anaso

