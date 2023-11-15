Uyo: Tinubu declares Editors’ Conference open, urges ‘positive media coverage’

Photo: Minister of Information who represented President Tinubu.Photo credit:Yau Sule Yau

By Danlami Nmodu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has called for positive media coverage of the efforts of his government. He made made this appeal while declaring open the 19th All Nigerian Editors’ Annual Conference in Uyo, Akwa Ibom on Wednesday.

President Tinubu who was represented by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Malam Mohammed Idris, said, “I urge you to provide positive media coverage that can enhance investor confidence and attract the needed investments that fuel economic development in our county. The media’s role in portraying a favorable business environment contributes to the stability of financial markets.

He added, “Due to your role in setting agenda for the government, the Media on its own can advocate for policies that promote economic growth and technological progress and follow up on these advocacies through robust engagement on your various platforms.

Earlier the President eulogized the efforts of the Guild’s founding fathers especially Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande.

Tinubu further used the occasion to outline the measures taken so far to boost Nigeria’s economy and alleviate the suffering of the populace following the removal of fuel subsidy.

He said, “due to the economic impact of the removal of fuel subsidy, our Administration has been taking all necessary measures to alleviate the resulting pain, through interventions that are designed to serve as palliatives in the short and medium-term, while we await the long-term benefits of these reforms. Some of our interventions include:

“A provisional wage increment of N35,000 monthly for six months, to augment the federal minimum wage, without causing undue inflation.

“Establishment of an Infrastructure Support Fund for States to invest in critical areas that will create an enabling environment for businesses

“Launch of a 100 Billion Naira CNG bus rollout programme, to deliver CNG-powered buses, and establishment of a Presidential Committee to drive implementation.

“The signing of no fewer than five Executive Orders, aimed at improving Nigeria’s business and fiscal environment, and increasing foreign exchange supply.

“Deft moves by the Central Bank of Nigeria to clear the billions of dollars in inherited foreign exchange backlog. We saw the immediate impact of this on the exchange rates, which halted the downward slide of the Naira, and we are confident that this is just the beginning. Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, the Central Bank is determined to focus on its core mandates of price stability and fiscal stability, for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“Establishment of a Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform Committee to reform the tax system while also reducing tax burden on Nigerians. The Committee recently presented its first set of reform proposals— “Quick Wins” to the President, and Nigerians can rest assured that they will be implemented. I must emphasize that one of the primary mandates of the Committee is to reduce the tax burdens and complications faced by Nigerians.

“With the signing into law of the 2023 Supplementary Budget, we have finalized the process for payment of a monthly Cash Transfer of N25,000 each to 15 million of the poorest and most vulnerable households in Nigeria, for three months.

“A presidential directive for the release of 200,000 metric tonnes of grains from strategic reserves to households across the 36 states and FCT to moderate prices, and 225,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer, seedlings and other inputs to farmers.

“An access-to-credit programme for startups and MSMEs, that will be launched soon: providing N50 billion in Conditional Grants to one million nano-businesses across Nigeria between now and March 2024; and a new single-digit interest-rate Fund to provide N75 billion to support manufacturing enterprises; among others.

“We have launched the 3MTT programme that aims to develop three million technical talents by 2025, in line with our vision for making Nigeria a global hub for digital jobs. In just two weeks since it was launched, close to 500,000 applications have been received from across Nigeria.

“Still in line with the jobs agenda, we have recently launched the National Talent Export Programme (NATEP), to create one million service-export jobs over the next 5 years, and make Nigeria a global business outsourcing hub.

“By January 2024, we will be rolling out the new Federal student loan program that was announced a few months ago.

With the benefit of the foregoing, your role as a primary source of information and keeping the public informed about economic trends is therefore cut out for you. Timely and accurate reporting helps businesses make informed decisions, fostering a conducive environment for growth.”

Idris who represented President Tinubu also noted that “Also, against the backdrop of evident systemic moral decline over a long period of time, leading to the erosion of national values, it is my pleasure to inform this esteemed conference that the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation (FMINO), is working to change the narrative in our country through the implementation of a sustained mass reorientation campaign that aims to foster unity, patriotism, and the promotion of positive cultural values among Nigerians.

“We will seek to collectively reorient ourselves as Nigerians, in the direction of a stronger sense of national identity and shared values. I will therefore appeal to our editors to support the campaign for moral rectitude among Nigerians.

“As you are aware, we are faced with the proliferation of misinformation, disinformation and false narratives which threaten the fabric of our society, and it is our collective duty to combat this menace. Through fact-checking, responsible reporting, promoting media and digital literacy, we can fortify our defenses against the corrosive effects of fake news.”

