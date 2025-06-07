‎Uwais: We lost architect of electoral reform, conscience of bench — NBA

‎The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Friday, described the late Mohammed Uwais, a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, as an architect of electoral reform and conscience of the bench.

‎The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Friday, described the late Mohammed Uwais, a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, as an architect of electoral reform and conscience of the bench.


‎The bar said this in a statement issued in Lagos, jointly signed by its President and Secretary, Messrs Afam Osigwe (SAN) and Mobolaji Ojibara respectively.


‎It said that the late jurist was the architect of electoral reform in Nigeria, whose demise had created a huge vacuum.


‎“The Nigerian Bar Association mourns the passing of Hon. Justice Muhammad Lawal Uwais, GCON, former CJN, who departed this life today.


‎“Justice Uwais was more than a jurist; he was a pillar of the Nigerian Judiciary and a beacon of integrity, scholarship, and reform.


‎“His tenure as Chief Justice of Nigeria, from 1995 to 2006, remains one of the most defining periods in the history of the nation’s judiciary.


‎“As the second longest serving Chief Justice, he was a staunch advocate of judicial independence, ethical discipline on the Bench, and the preservation of democratic principles.


‎“A man of exceptional intellectual depth, Justice Uwais delivered landmark judgments that significantly advanced constitutional interpretation and civil liberties in Nigeria.”


‎The NBA noted that even in retirement, Justice Uwais continued to serve with distinction.


‎It said that as chairman of the Electoral Reform Committee of 2007, he proposed far-reaching recommendations.


‎“His legacy is one of legal brilliance, public service, moral discipline, and visionary leadership.


‎“Justice Uwais leaves behind an indelible imprint on our national conscience, the legal profession, and the system of justice in Nigeria.


‎“The Nigerian Bar Association extends its heartfelt condolences to the Uwais family, the Nigerian Judiciary, and the entire legal community,” the statement read.


‎NAN reports that Uwais was born on June 12, 1936, in Zaria, Kaduna State.


‎He was widely respected for his steadfast commitment to judicial reforms and the protection of judicial independence during his tenure. (NAN

