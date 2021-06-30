UTME: We didn’t reschedule another exam for candidates – JAMB

 The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has not fix another examination any category of candidates on July 3 as being peddled in some quarters.

The board’s of and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos the report “ not correct’’.

Benjamin noted almost all results of candidates, who sat  the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), have since released.

According to him, JAMB has at no point thereafter, announced any of another examination any category of candidates.

“No examination has fixed for any category of candidates.

“The attention of the board drawn to a twitter message credited to it  it had fixed another examination for candidates who scored lower than 170 in its examination and should come for a re-sit on July 3,’’ said. (NAN)

