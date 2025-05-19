UTME: TCM commends Oloyede

The Collective Movement (TCM), a non-socio-political group, on Monday praised Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, for admitting

By Henry Oladele

The Collective Movement (TCM), a non-socio-political group, on Monday praised Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, for admitting that the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) had errors.

The group also lauded the registrar for taking steps to proffer solutions.

The National Media Director of TCM, Mr Edwin Nwachukwu, made the commendation in a statement on Monday.

“Also commendable is the step the board took to reschedule the exams for candidates whose scores were affected by technical glitches.

“This development, though unprecedented, shows genuine dedication to duty.

“For candidates in South-East states, Lagos, and Oyo State, where irregularities were most pronounced, this move offers not just a relief but recognition of the fact that the education system is on its way for sanitisation,” TCM said.

The group stated that Oloyede’s attitude marked a turning point in public accountability.

“It also reopens important conversations around earlier controversies – controversies such as the one that involved Mmesoma Ejikeme in the 2023 UTME.

“The 2025 revelations and JAMB’s corrective actions may have lent credence to calls for re-examination of that incident,” it said.

It said that by recognising flaws in its system and taking steps to redress them, JAMB showed that Nigeria’s institutions could be fallible but reformable.

“To build on this progress, TCM calls on JAMB to carry out an independent audit of the 2023 and 2025 UTME cycles, and modernise its digital testing infrastructure with transparency and resilience at the core.

“The rescheduled exams are a commendable effort toward fairness, but more work lies ahead,” it said. (NAN)