UTME service charges review: CBT centre owners charged for quality delivery

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Director, Information Technology Services of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board,JAMB, Mr. Fabian Okoro, has enjoined proprietors of Computer-Based Test centres to reciprocate the Board’s magnanimity which occasioned the upward review of the service charge with quality service delivery.

The Director gave this charge in a statement made available to JAMBULLETIN after a management committee meeting of the Board held to appraise the conduct of the just concluded 2022 Mock-UTME.

According to him, the Board would not tolerate poor services or any form of excuses from the CBT centre owners following the gracious approval of the upward review of the service charge from ₦700.00 to ₦1,000.00.

Consequently, the centre owners are expected to give their best because to whom much is given, much is expected.

He added that the granting of the approval of the increase in service charge was predicated on two main prongs, which he said were: the benefits accruable to the candidates who would be expected to receive better services from going forward and the need to cushion the effect of the global energy crisis on the centres.

Okoro therefore opined that it would be a huge disappointment if this increase did not translate to improved service delivery during the 2022 UTME which is billed to hold from Friday, 6th May to Monday, 14th May, 2022.

