UTME: Registrar urges media to sensitise candidates to register on time

By Zubairu Idris

The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has urged the media to assist in sensitising candidates to register for the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in good time.

Oloyede made the call on Saturday in Kano, while inspecting the conduct of the registration in the state.

He lamented the low turnout of candidates for the registration at some of the CBT centres he visited in the state.

The registrar further said that they have the capacity to register 100,000 candidates per day nationwide.

He, however, said; “I went round CBT centres here in Kano, there was a centre where there is only one candidate in the centre, that centre can register 20 candidates simultaneously.

“And here, you can see where we have about 20 registration points; you see few numbers of candidates.

“We are worried because towards the end of the exercise, you will see people clamouring for an extension when they have the opportunity to register on time.

“We are not going to extend the period of the registration beyond March 26.

“The only space available for JAMB is the period we are utilising for the registration and for the conduct of the examination.

“Therefore, it will not be possible for us to extend. And so far, we have registered about 1.41 million candidates,” he said.

Oloyede further said that JAMB conducts what he called a ranking examination and not an achievement exam where candidates could have an opportunity of having a continuous assessment.

He explained that universities should not be deprived of their right to ascertain the quality of education of candidates by administering post-UTME examinations. (NAN)

