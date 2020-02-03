UTME: NSCDC nabs 3 cyber cafe operators for allegedly defrauding candidates

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Oyo State has paraded three cyber cafe operators for allegedly extorting Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME) candidates.

The State Commandant of the corps, Iskilu Akinsanya, paraded the suspects on Monday at the command’s headquarter in Agodi, Ibadan.

Akinsanya said that the three suspects operated LNETWork Cyber Cafe, Value Max and GG media Cyber Cafe.

The commandant said that the suspects were operating an unlicenced Computer Based Test (CBT) centre and sold UTME forms to applicants above the approved rate of N4,700.

“The suspects sold the form at the rate of N5,500 to JAMB applicants which is against the Federal Government’s approved charge.

“The Registrar of JAMB, Ishaq Oloyede, has made it clear that on no account should any centre go above the approved charge.

“Following our intelligence, we gathered that some cyber cafe are selling forms above the rate and we swung into action and the three suspects were arrested,”Akinsanya said.

The commandant called on the applicants not to patronise illegal CBT centres and advised them to alert NSCDC whenever they noticed any centre selling above the approved charge.

One of the suspects and owner of Value Max cyber cafe, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that they were just assisting the students to generate code and not collecting money from them.

According to him, he was not aware that helping the applicants to generate code was a crime. (NAN)