UTME: NIMC advises candidates on NIN enrollment for easy access

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has advised all 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates not yet enrolled for the National Identification Number (NIN) to visit any NIMC office nationwide and enrol.

Mr Chuks Onyepunuka, the Information Technology/Identity Database Officer, NIMC gave the advice in an interview on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Onyepunuka, NIN is mandatory for the UTME examination, hence obtaining the NIN qualifies candidates for its registration.

In June, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) stated that starting from year 2020, UTME/Direct Entry candidates will register for its examinations with their NIN to solve the challenges of multiple registration.

The National Identity Management Commission and partners are to harmonise data of candidates for the UTME to reduce cost of registration and check underage registration.

The agreed age for UTME registration is 15 years as a result, nobody who is below 15 years is qualified for its registration.

The information officer said that the commission had over 1,000 enrolment centres across the country.

“The commission has already got the approval of Federal Executive Council to ensure that private and government agencies that are already capturing data should capture to the standard set by NIMC so that we can duplicate those data.

“So, with the private and other government agencies into the picture, we ensure that we have more than 10,000 centres so that every ward in Nigeria will have an enrolment centre,” he said. (NAN)