UTME: Kano Govt. suspends April sanitation exercise

The Kano State Government has suspended the April monthly sanitation exercise in the state to enable the smooth conduct of the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

The Kano State Government has suspended the April monthly sanitation exercise in the state to enable the smooth conduct of the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Dr Dahiru Hashim, the Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, disclosed this in a statement by Ismail Gwammaja, the Director, Public Enlightenment on Thursday in Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that UTME, organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, kicked-off nationwide on April 24.

Hashim said that the decision to suspend the April edition of the sanitation exercise was to prevent challenges that could affect the smooth conduct of the examination.

“We took the decision after due consultations with key stakeholders, it is aimed at preventing any potential disruptions to the examination in the state.

“The suspension only applies to April, the sanitation exercise will resume fully in May. Our residents are urged to bear with us,” he said.

The commissioner stated that the state government was committed to the wellbeing of the residents, and the environmental cleanliness of the state.

“We are committed to maintaining a clean and healthy environment, and we won’t let our sanitation activities to conflict with other important events,” he said.

Hashim urged residents of the state to avoid indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the drains to avoid blockade of water channels.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)