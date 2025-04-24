UTME: JAMB urged to provide medical personnel at centres

As the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) exercise commences on Thursday, a centre administrator in Ibadan has called for the presence

By Ibukun Emiola

As the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) exercise commences on Thursday, a centre administrator in Ibadan has called for the presence of medical personnel at the examination centres.

Mr Ayobami Adesiyan, the Centre Administrator, Distance Learning Centre, University of Ibadan (DLC UI), made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan.

Adesiyan called for first aid and medical emergency personnel at the various centres because of the number of students writing the examination.

“It will be better if JAMB is proactive by providing a medical emergency response team and not waiting until there is an incident,” Adesiyan said.

He, however, said the exercise had been peaceful, organised and without a glitch in his centre.

“There are no glitches at all, not a single one.

“Our centre has been doing well for so long now because we not only host UTME, but we also have other third-party examinations here as well,” he said.

NAN reports that the examination, still in its first day, commenced at the scheduled time, with the candidates having a smooth experience.

The Centre Coordinator at Pefti CBT, Mr Segun Olofintuyi, said the examination was smooth, adding that 244 out of 250 intended candidates wrote the first session.

“There was no issue with the Local Area Network (LAN) on which the examination was conducted.

“We are also expecting 250 candidates for the second session, and that would be all for the first day of the exercise.

“The subsequent days, we would have three sessions for day two and four sessions on Saturday, which is day three,” he said.

Olofintuyi noted that JAMB had done its role by preparing adequately for the examination.

“The CBT centres are now to play their part to complement what JAMB has done,” he said.

NAN reports that efforts to speak to JAMB officials failed as they said they were not authorised to talk to journalists. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)