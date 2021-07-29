UTME: JAMB holds mop up exams Aug. 6

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has scheduled a mop up UTME for 18,000 candidates for Aug. 6 in some selected locations in Nigeria.

JAMB’s Head, Media and Publicity, Dr Fabian Benjamin, made the announcement in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Benjamin said that no candidate, whose result had been duly released, would be rescheduled for another examination, contrary to the sponsored fake news being circulated on the social media.

“Following a detailed investigation and careful analysis of the highly-successful 2021 UTME, and with due consultation (resulting in gracious concession) with NECO, concerning the timetable of the council’s ongoing SSCE, JAMB has scheduled a Mop up UTME for Aug. 6, 2021, in some selected locations across the nation.

“No fewer than 18,000 candidates slated for the examination are being notified through both text messages on their designated phone numbers and their JAMB profiles.

“In addition, the candidates can check using their registration number on http://www.jamb.gov.ng/2021mopup,” he said.

He listed the rescheduled categories as: Candidates who could not be initially scheduled for examination owing to their inability to timely procure and supply their mandatory NINs or profile codes until after the close of the registration.

The official noted that those candidates were, therefore, had to purchase Bank Drafts (as against the usual vending of PINs) after the scheduled period for the examination, and were later registered.

Also on the list are few candidates who encountered peculiar biometric verification problem, or who failed biometric verification on the examination date (and were recaptured) but were not allowed to partake in the examination.

He noted that adequate screening arrangements had been made to reverify such claims and any candidate found to be involved in any form of impersonation would be identified for prosecution.

Benjamin also listed candidates who were unable to sit for the UTME, owing to the clash of timetables of the examination and the ongoing NABTEB examinations, and whose particulars had been verified and supplied directly to JAMB by NABTEB.

He said that candidates who had been ascertained by JAMB to have experienced genuine rescheduling/technical problems, as was the case in 30 of the 760 centres used for the examination, were included on the list.

According to him, the rescheduled candidates are to print fresh examination notification slips containing the venue and time of the examination.

“The slips are to be printed from the JAMB website https://www.jamb.gov.ng using the candidates’ registration number from Aug. 1.

“The Board strongly advises candidates to avoid supplying their vital information including registration number to fraudsters, who are abound especially in cybercafe(s), tutorial centres springing up almost everywhere in the nation, as a result of the illicit activities of examination syndicates.

“CBT centres approved by JAMB, which are consistently monitored, are relatively more secured for printing examination notification slips by candidates who cannot print such on their own,” Benjamin stated. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...