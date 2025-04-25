UTME: Gov. Otu suspends monthly environmental sanitation

Bassey Otu of Cross River has approved the suspension of environmental sanitation for April.

This is contained in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Environment, Mr Moses Osogi, on Friday in Calabar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that UTME, organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), scheduled its 2025 examination from Friday, to May 5.

The cancellation, the governor said, is to enable students and officials participating in the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) have unhindered access to their examination centres in the state.

‘The monthly environmental sanitation will resume in May. Residents are encouraged to keep their homes and surroundings clean,” he said.

Miss Dorothy Chibueze, a candidate writting the exams who spoke to NAN, said she was happy about the announcement.

”My examination centre is a two-hour drive from Calabar.

”It would have been practically impossible for me to get to my centre if the exercise had not been suspended,” she said. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)