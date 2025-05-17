UTME glitches: Oloyede deserves commendation, not condemnation, says group

The Muslim Ummah of the South West of Nigeria (MUSWEN) says Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the Registrar,Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), deserves commendation and not condemnation.

By Taiye Agbaje

MUSWEN, the umbrella organisation for all Muslim groups and associations in the geo-political zone, stated this following the technical hitches that affected segments of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The group, in a press statement on Friday signed by Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo and Professor Muslih-Tayo Yahya, President and Executive Secretary, respectively, said “it stands in solidarity with Prof. Ishaq Oloyede.”

It said while it acknowledged the genuine concerns of candidates, parents, and other stakeholders over the disruptions caused by the computer network glitches during the examinations, it strongly cautioned against any rush to impugn the integrity or commitment of the current JAMB leadership.

“Prof. Oloyede has, over the years, distinguished himself as a man of immense capacity, transparency, and accountability.

“Since assuming office, he has restored confidence in the examination body, improved institutional efficiency, returned billions of naira to the national treasury, and embraced technology as a tool for sanitising the conduct of public examinations.

“We urge all stakeholders—especially the media, civil society, and policymakers—to avoid playing into the hands of cynics and detractors who see every temporary setback as an opportunity to undermine institutions and scapegoat public servants.”

MUSWEN called for calm, constructive engagement and systemic support for JAMB to continue on its path of reform, in the spirit of justice and fairness.

“Prof. Oloyede deserves commendation, not condemnation.

“The glitches, though regrettable, do not define his track record—they merely remind us of the continuous work needed in building resilient institutions in our country.

“May Allah (SWT) continue to guide, protect, and strengthen all public servants working conscientiously for the betterment of our nation,” it concluded.(NAN)