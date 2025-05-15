UTME errors: COEASU sympathises with affected candidates

The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) has expressed its sympathy to the candidates affected by the recent errors in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) has expressed its sympathy to the candidates affected by the recent errors in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

Dr Smart Olugbeko, President of the union, said this while reacting to the recent complaints by the affected students and some Nigerians in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, these errors have caused significant emotional trauma to the students and their parents.

“We acknowledge that Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has made significant strides in recent years, leveraging technology to enhance the examination process.

“However, the recent errors highlight the limitations of technology and the need for diligence and care in its deployment,” he said

He said that in contrast, some public officials have been known to deny responsibility for their actions, even when faced with overwhelming evidence.

He said that COEASU commended the Registrar of JAMB, Prof. shaq Oloyede, for his sincerity and empathy in acknowledging the errors and taking responsibility.

According to him, this is a rare quality among public officers, and we appreciate his commitment to finding solutions.

“We call on these individuals to take a cue from Prof. Oloyede’s example and own up to their errors.

“COEASU applauds Prof. Oloyede’s commitment to integrity and accountability.

“His leadership sets a positive example for public servants, and we hope that his approach will be emulated by others.

“We urge JAMB to make holistic review in order to ensure that all candidates affected by the glitch in every part of the country are allowed to participate in the resit examination,”he said.

He also urged them to deploy adequate measures to prevent reoccurence of the error. (NAN)