Utilise legacies of Nigeria’s founding fathers, group pleads with leaders

A non-governmental organisation, Project One, has pleaded with Nigeria’s leaders to consolidate the legacies of its founding fathers and past heroes for a better and stronger Nigeria.

The convener of the group, Mrs Bisayo Busari-Akinnadeju, said this on Thursday in Abuja at a conference organised by the group.

Busari-Akinnadeju called on Nigerian leaders not to destroy the nation’s foundation through greed and selfishness but to uphold the nation with love and unity,

She said that the group would continue to identify and appreciate outstanding leaders and other Nigerians who had contributed to the development of the country.

Similarly, the Director, FCT Directorate of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mrs Comfort Ogunmola, State Director, advocated for citizens recognition, appreciation and awards for outstanding Nigerians.

Ogunmola said that appreciation would go a long way to boost the morale of the citizenry of the nation to do more.

“I say that appreciation goes a long way to boost the morale of the citizenry of any nation, causing them to be readily willing to do more and give more in service to their mother land.

“Therefore, citizenship appreciation has the capacity to translate the ordinary to the extraordinary,” she said.

She encouraged Nigerians to cultivate the habit of loving and appreciating themselves and the country wherever they found themselves.

Mr Godswill Edward, the former Special Assistant on Sports and Cinematography to Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River, called on Nigerians, especially the youth to ensure that the country remains peaceful and united.

Edward, who was one of the panelists at the conference, said that it was important for youths to take up leadership position and make a difference in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the high point of the event was the presentation of a leadership award to the designer of Nigeria’s National Flag, Pa Micheal Akinkunmi and a posthumous “Difference Maker Award” to the late Mrs Dora Akunyili.

NAN also reports that scholarships as well as cash prizes were given to some secondary school students in the FCT for their outstanding performance in an essay competition organised by the group.(NAN)

