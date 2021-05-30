The Management of FCT Water Board says that Usuman Dam remains safe for potable water supply to residents of the territory.

This is in spite of recent concern that the source faces contamination threat.

This is contained in a statement issued by the board’s Public Relations Officer, Stella Mogbo, in Abuja on Sunday.

Mogbo reiterated that the board was not relenting on maintenance of dams, especially the Usuma Dam, which serves the residents of the FCT and its environs.

She said that the concern of the public was a priority to the board that would always be attended to with utmost care.

“The FCT Water Board allays every form of fear and rumours emanating from any quarter regarding threat of contamination from its water source. The board always take proactive measures from time to time to forestall any eventuality.

“The board was commissioned to ensure sufficient supply and equitable distribution of potable water to citizens of the FCT. Its duty has always been carried out efficiently and effectively.

“The Board is a public organisation tasked with a profound and crucial responsibility. It considers its duties to be of utmost importance to members of the general public especially in the area of provision of portable water,’’ she said.(NAN)

