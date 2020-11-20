USOSA mourns pioneer President-General, Okumagba

The leadership of Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA) on Friday mourned Mr Albert Okumagba, the pioneer President-General (PG) of the association who died at the age of 56.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that USOSA is the umbrella body of all alumni associations of the 104 Federal Unity Schools in Nigeria.

Mr Sotonye Edohore-Apiafi, USOSA’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), in a statement described late Okumagba as a bridge-builder, ideas enthusiast and motivational figure.

According to him, Okumagba was of the 81 set of Federal Government College,Warri; 83 set of Kings College and hailed from Okere-Urhobo, in Warri, Delta State.