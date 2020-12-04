Using contraceptive  does not mean promiscuity, Gynaecologist says

Using contraceptive does not mean one is promiscuous rather it is a way to plan one’s life, finances and family, says Dr Abosede Lewu, an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist.

Lewu, Team lead at Girlsaide Initiative and also Convener, Keep All Mothers Alive (KAMA) Project, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Friday.

She described contraceptives as methods, devices or drugs that could prevent conception.

According to her, there are different methods of using contraceptives including the use of hormone medications, intrauterine contraceptive devices, barrier contraception, periods of abstaining from sex, and sterilisation

“Using contraceptives does not mean one is promiscuous! It gives you time to plan your life, family, finance and peace of mind while having the best sex experiences of your life.