Using CBT for WAEC will adversely affect sciences— Ebonyi Reps Member

A Federal Lawmaker from Ebonyi, Chief Chinedu Ogah, has declared that the usage of the Computer Based Technology (CBT) for the West African Examination Council (WAEC) would adversely affect science subjects.

Ogah, who represents Ikwo/ Ezza South Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, made the declaration on Tuesday while speaking with newsmen on WAEC’s proposed plan to introduce CBT from 2026.

The lawmaker said that the move would affect several scientific applications practically used to access students in WAEC examinations.

“What will happen to several scientific.mixtures, equations, mathematical applications among others practically applied during WAEC examinations?.

“Such measures are evidently not feasible and will adversely affect sciences in our educational curricular.

“Science is practical and the earlier we understand this, the better for all,” he said.

He noted that the glitches recorded during the recent Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination was unfortunate.

“The registrar should review the activities of its Information Communication Technology (ICT) department.

“It is ridiculous for JAMB to conduct the examination without adequate provisions for the ease of candidates,” he said.

Ogah urged people from the south east zone which the glitch was touted to have targeted, to embrace the home grown technology it was known for.

“We are known for technology and innovation.

“Government of south east states should equip our schools with ICT so that students would be acquainted with its usage, early,” he said. (NAN) (www.nannews ng)