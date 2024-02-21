Use your talents, energy for nation building, Bago to corps members

Gov. Umaru Bago of Niger has urged corps members to channel their talents and energy positively to contribute their quota to national development.

He said this at the swearing-in ceremony of 2024 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 prospective corps members deployed to Niger at NYSC permanent orientation camp in Paiko on Tuesday.

Bago, represented by Alhaji Yahaya Gulbin-Boka, Commissioner for Youth and Sport Development, said that the corps members were agents of socio-economic change and national transformation.

“It is my ardent hope that you will lift the country to enviable heights.

“NYSC has been able to sustain its mandate of instilling discipline in the youths especially at a time when moral value is at all time low in the country,” he said.

He urged the corps members to be security conscious anywhere they find themselves, adding that security was everyone’s business.

Earlier in her welcome address, Mrs Abdulwahab Olayinka, NYSC Coordinator in the State, said one of the objectives of NYSC was to promote national unity and integration.

She said the oath of alligience was important and expected to guide their conduct in the service year and significantly influence their lives after service.

Olayinka urged the corps members to adjust to and acquaint themselves with the NYSC act and bye-law.

She advised them to engage in Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development that allows them to realise their potential and attain individual feats during and after service year.

Alhaji Abubakar Usman, Secretary to Niger Government and Chairman of NYSC Governing Board, represented by Dr Nuhu Nagasaki, Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Sport, said the issue of welfare of corps members would be prioritised.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Hajiya Halima Abdulmalik, Chief Justice of the state, represented by Zainab Aliyu, administered the oath of alligience on the corps members. (NAN)

By Rita Iliya