Use your PPE when on duty—CMD tells health workers

Dr Hassan Ikrama, Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) Lafia, has urged healthcare workers to always use Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) whenever they are on duty.

Ikrama told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lafia that doing so would help in protecting the workers from being infected with virus such as Lasser fever and COVID-19.

He said the call became imperative following the death of two consultant gynaecologists after treating a suspected Lassa fever patient.

Ikrama said PPEs are important in safeguarding the lives of healthcare workers in the line of duty.

According to him, between December and April every year there is always an upsurge in cases of Lassa fever.

He said it was therefore important that heath workers carried out their responsibilities with utmost safety measures in mind.

“Treat every patient hospital as a suspected Lassa fever patient by wearing PPEs. Eventually whether the patient is diagnosed with it or not, you will have nothing to worry about,” he said.

He said that government constantly supplies PPEs to health facilities, adding that managements would always make them available for workers.

“Anyone without face masks will not be allowed to enter the hospital,” he said.

(NAN)

