Use your positions to promote peace, Nwifuru urges politicians

By Chukwuemeka Opara

Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi has urged politicians to use their positions to promote peace and harmony among communities in the state.

Nwifuru said this while accenting into law, a Bill passed by the State House of Assembly to broker peace accord between the feuding Effium and Anioma communities of Ohaukwu Local Government Area.

The governor, who signed the Bill on Thursday in Abakaliki, said politicians, through their utterances and action could make life difficult for their people.

“Politicians, educated, enlightened people from the affected areas were making unguarded and instigating statements as we arrived at the peace accord.

“The people believed them and this is why the conflict continued,” he said.

He thanked stakeholders from the two communities, security agents and all those who contributed to the peace accord for their efforts.

“We are on the path of peace and justice and not bothered about those opposing us.

“There are people who feed on crises and don’t want such to end because it is their source of income.

“We are, however, ready for them and will do everything possible to ensure that lasting peace returns to the area,” he said.

Nwifuru announced the creation of five autonomous communities in the area with three coming from Effium while two would come from Anioma, formerly Ezza Effium.

“The state government will take control of the market and its adjoining areas while the forest remains the preserve of the Federal Government.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Moses Odunwa, said the House expedited deliberation on the Executive Bill because of its significance to peace in the area.

“We cannot continue fighting and wasting precious lives; the governor should be supported in championing permanent peace in the area,” he said.

Chief Franklin Ogbuewu, former Nigerian Ambassador to Greece, who chaired the peace committee, urged the people to adhere to the governor’s peaceful admonitions and live in love.

Mrs Jane Ojebe, a native of Effiium community, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that though the scars of the conflict were still fresh, the people had no choice than to embrace peace.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the conflict between both communities commenced in 2021 due to a dispute over toll collection at a motor park.

The fratricidal conflict led to loss of several lives including those of security agencies on peace-keeping mission and properties worth millions of naira. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)