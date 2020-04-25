Use Ramadan to pray fervently against COVID-19, lawmaker urges Muslims

Abel Bala, a lawmaker in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has urged Muslims to use the period of Ramadan to intensify prayers for God’s intervention against COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Bala, representing Nassarawa Eggon West Constituency at the Assembly made the call while speaking with newsmen on Saturday in Nassarawa Eggon.

The lawmaker, who is the Chairman, House committee on Welfare, said that prayers is the key to success and solution to problems, hence the need for Muslims to use the Ramadan period to pray fervently for God’s intervention to end the pandemic ravaging the world.

Bala congratulated Muslims in his constituency and across the world for witnessing yet another holy month of Ramadan.

He prayed that Allah would grant them grace to successfully complete the fast and answer their prayers.

The lawmaker stressed the need for need for collaborative efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, which had devastated the world economy, Nigeria inclusive.

Bala appealed to Nigerians to see government’s decision for people to stay at home and other policies to contain the spread of Coronavirus as not to increase suffering, but positive steps aimed at tackling the situation.

He, therefore, advised members of his constituents and the state to observe total compliance with the government and health experts directives to fight COVID-19 in the country.

Bala urged religious, political, traditional and community leaders to continue to preach the message of peace, unity and tolerance among the people.

The lawmaker restated his commitment to sponsor quality legisltoons, initiate good programmes that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of his constituency. (NAN)