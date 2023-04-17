Use Ramadan period to seek for forgiveness, Badagry LG boss urges Muslims

By Raji Rasak

Mr Olusegun Onilude, the Chairman, Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State, on Monday urged Muslims to use the Ramadan period to seek for forgiveness and pray for Allah’s mercy.

Onilude gave the advice during the Annual Ramadan Lecture, organised by the Unified Local Government Muslim Staff Association, Badagry LGA Chapter, held at the council secretariat in Ajara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of lecture was “Role of Muslims to the Community to Foster Unity and Peace; Islamic Perspective”.

According to the chairman, imbibing the right attitude will enable them to live in peace and harmony with people of other faith.

Onilude urged the people present at the lecture to emulate Prophet Muhammad in words and deeds.

“This is not the only time for us to be virtuous and holy.

“The best reward for fasting as far as I’m concerned is for us to maintain our attitudinal and behavioral changes that we espouse this season even after Ramadan, ” he said..

The chairman said that the theme of this year’s lecture encourages the Muslims to promote peace and unity which are the hallmarks of Islam as a religion.

The guest lecturer, Dr Daud Oniyide, Lecturer, Department of Foreign Languages, Lagos State University, urged Muslims to promote peace wherever they find themselves.

According to the guest lecturer, it is impossible for any community to witness growth and development when there’s no peace and unity.

He urged the gathering to pray for peace and unity in Nigeria.

“And also for the President-Elect Sen. Bola Tinubu as well as the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for peaceful transition of power and prosperity for all Nigerians, ” he said.

NAN reports that many dignitaries graced the lecture including Alhaja Ramotalahi Onilude, the wife of the council chairman, the Vice-chairman, Mrs Elizabeth Kappo , and Leader Of the House, Mr Lateef Akindele.(NAN)