Use pulpit to promote decent dressing – Dunamis pastor

A pastor with Dunamis Church, Dakwa in Abuja, Mr Austine Ajayi, has urged fellow priests to use the pulpits to promote decent dressing among their members.



Ajayi made the call on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu, saying the measure could serve a veritable means of rebranding the country.



According to him, most Nigerians, especially Christians, dress in a manner that displeases God.



He said it was the responsibility of clergymen to inculcate in members those habits and morals that God expected in them.



He, therefore, charged them to use their divine calling and exalted positions to contribute to the current efforts by the government to “rebrand their members and Nigeria in general”.



He said: “Most of the youths and adults are living a borrowed life and dress in a way that does not glorify God.



“If Christian believers in the country begin to dress properly, non-believers will emulate them and we will have a better society.



“Church members should see their priests as their role models. One cannot say that he loves and fears God, yet he loves what God hates.



“God hates indecent dressing, so his children should also hate it. Even politicians dress more decently than those in the house of God,” Ajayi said.



He further said that his ministry was collaborating with Mater Dei Communication (a non-governmental organisation for moral rebranding and advocacy among Nigerians) and the National Orientation Agency to re-orientate Nigerians on moral values.



He also admonished parents and guardians to always strive to inculcate good moral values in their children and wards.



“As parents, we owe them the responsibility of guiding and moderating their activities and dressing in church, school and home.



“Do not allow Western influence and what they watch on television and social media to negatively affect the moral standard you set for them.



“With this, we can make our society a better place to live in without offending God,” the clergyman said. (NAN)

