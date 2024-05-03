Use power of media to address environmental crisis, advance sustainable development – Minister

Environment: Photo above: L-R: Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga; Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Dr. Ngozi Onwudiwe; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris; Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Adeboye Salako and the Head UNESCO Office Abuja, Mr. Abdourahamane Diallo, at the year’s World Press Freedom Day organized by the Federal Ministry of Information in collaboration with UNESCO in Abuja on Friday.

By Danlami Nmodu

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Environment, Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako, has tasked journalists on the need to be in the vanguard of environmental advocacy. Dr Salako also pleaded with the press urging them to “work together, across sectors and borders, to harness the power of media in addressing the environmental crisis and advancing sustainable development.”

The Minister made the call while addressing Journalists at the International Press Centre, Abuja on Friday to mark the Annual National World Press Freedom Day, themed: A Press for the planet:Journalism in the face of environmental crisis.

Salako said, “Let me … call upon you our dear friends in the media for more support in our drive for environmental advocacy and citizenship so that all creatures on earth thrives in harmony with the planet.

“We know that our behaviour and life styles (are) driving environmental crisis. We also know that changing behaviour and life style is not easy to achieve. Therefore, we must remain persistent in our advocacy, our awareness creation, our sensitization and educating the public.

According to the Minister of State for Environment, “The doomsday clock is ticking, bringing humanity closer and closer to a “triple whammy” which may ultimately seal all our fate but if we work together, if the freedom of press is promoted, if our journalists come fully on board deploying their reports as climate actions we will save our cherished planet earth for ourselves and generations to come.”

The Minister noted earlier, I his prelude to this timely call for environmental advocacy by journalists that, “Ignorance, lack of awareness and appropriate knowledge about the climate crisis is still rampant in our society.”

Dr Salako said, “Journalism plays a pivotal role in advancing enviromental agendas, serving as a catalyst for change, a watchdog for accountability, and a voice for the voiceless.”

He said, “Through investigative reporting, insightful analysis, and compelling storytelling, journalists shed light on the pressing issues of environmental crisis facing our nation and inspire mass action towards positive change. Without such mass actions, we will be unable to win the fight against the environmental challenges confronting our country.”

Dr Salako who described himself as a “passionate advocate for the healthy preservation of our planet and a worker in the stewardship of the earth,” earlier said in his address, :This year’s theme, “A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the Face of the Environmental Crisis,” cannot be coming at a better time as the world grapples with the greatest threat to our existence; the triple environmental crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution. The theme resonates loudly with the challenges we face and the responsibilities we all hold as stewards of planet earth. Environmental crisis have become so intense, so gargantuan that it is at the core of most of the challenges been faced by humanity. In our country as in other parts of the world, it is a central culprit in loss of lives and property through disasters, accentuation of poverty, food insecurity, arm conflicts, loss of livelihoods, public health challenges displacement and so on.”

He commended “the organisers for putting this event together and for also inviting the Federal Ministry of Environment as a partner. The press and journalists constitute the framework for informing, educating, stimulating discussion, mobilizing and setting agenda for the public who are the employers of government. A press for the planet at this point in time is therefore most needed if we are to get the public behind global and natiinal agenda like net zero, energy transition, biodiversity beyond national jurisdiction, 30 by 30, ending plastic pollution and such other pathways set forth to address the environmental crisis

“At the forefront of our efforts to combat the environmental crisis in our country are Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), our Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategy, our commitment to achieving net zero emissions and our framework for biodiversity conservation. These commitments outline our path towards sustainability, emphasizing the need for collaborative action, innovation, and accountability. They represent the unwavering dedication of Nigeria to play her part in mitigating climate change and safeguarding the health of our planet for future generations.

“In this regard, the Federal Ministry of Environment is promoting nature-based solutions through tree planting, mangroove restoration, urban greening and restoring wetlands. We are promoting the adoption of more environmentally friendly energy sources including clean cook stoves, working hard to end gas-flaring and plastic pollution, remediating oil polluted communities, expanding our protected areas, addressing desertification, drought, flooding and erosion.

“In doing this, we are fully intune with the inclusivity agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu which is a key pillar in the eight-point presidential priority. Recognizing the interconnectedness of environmental, social, and economic issues, we understand that sustainable development cannot be achieved without addressing the needs of all members of society. By promoting inclusivity, we ensure that no one is left behind in our journey towards a greener, more prosperous Nigeria.

The Minister further noted that “security of life and property is the fundamental essence of government. Environmental degradation exacerbates resource scarcity, heightens social tensions, and undermines stability. By addressing environmental degradation which promotes unhealthy competition for scarce resources, we can create not just a more resilient society, we will infact be cutting off a vital driver of the insecurity currently being faced in our country.

“As we commemorate World Press Freedom Day, I call on us to reaffirm our commitment to the principles of a free and independent press, a sine qua non for effective climate journalism. Press freedom is indispensable to promote transparency, accountability and social justice, critical to communicating the threat posed by climate crisis and making informed decisions to be more environmentally responsible. You as journalists have a critical role to play in driving environmental policy formulation and implementation and also in shaping public perception about the crisis. Let us therefore work together, across sectors and borders, to harness the power of media in addressing the environmental crisis and advancing sustainable development.”