Use of media vital to evangelism – Umoh

By Bridget Ikyado

Rev. Fr. Michael Umoh, the Director of Social Communications, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, says effective utilisation of the media is vital to sustainable evangelism by the Church.

Umoh made the remarks at a seminar organized for Priests and Communications workers of the Communications Commission of the Lagos Archdiocese.

He said in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, that the theme of the seminar was “The use of the digital media as a tool for evangelization in the COVID-19 era”.

In his paper titled “Communication as an integral part of the Church’s pastoral plan’’, Umoh said that the Church had no option than to use the media effectively.

“The use and knowledge of the media are not optional to the Church, but a matter of compulsion.

“As a corollary, the need for media training for students for the priesthood, clergy and all pastoral agents, especially catechists, is very vital for effective evangelization in the Church.

“Also highlighted in this regard is the need for dioceses and parishes to own well-furnished and efficient media outfits,’’ he added.

The director also said that for the church to build vibrant and an well engaged parish community, it must deploy all media tools for effective communication, data gathering and administration.

“Towards this purpose, we strongly advocate the need for parishes, as well as all Church institutions, to procure special phones and lines for parish, official use, instead of relying on personal phones.”

According to him, the Church will cease to be the body of Christ established to bring good news and hope to the world if it fails to communicate.

The director, therefore, recommended proper use of digital technology and the social media for evangelism and edification of the church. (NAN)

