Use of bicycle reduces crashes, traffic congestion – FRSC

June 3, 2021



The Plateau Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said the use of bicycle as means of transportation will reduce road traffic crashes and traffic congestion in the state.

Mr Alphonsus Godwin, the Sector of the corps in the state, said this at a cycling rally mark the 2021 World Bicycle Day on Thursday in Jos.

According him, the use of bicycle has huge benefits humans and ensures better environment, hence advised Plateau residents regularly use it as means of transportation.

“The benefits of non motorised transportation are enormous.

“These include decongestion of traffic, healthier environment, cost effective, compared to automobile usage, reduces road traffic crashes and a form of exercise to promote living, among others.

“So, I want to advice Plateau residents and Nigerians to regularly use bicycles as means of transportation,” said Godwin.

The Sector also appealed to to obey traffic rules and regulations at all times.

advised motorists to drive safely the raining .

The Chairman of Plateau State Cycling Association, Mr. James Amidu, also urged Nigerians cycling a way of , adding that such practice would ensure longevity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2021 world cycling day has the theme “Safe the Cyclist.” (NAN)

