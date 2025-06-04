The Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, says the use of non-kinetic (non coercive force) operational approaches will enhance general human security

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, says the use of non-kinetic (non coercive force) operational approaches will enhance general human security as well as build peaceful and resilient communities.

Musa said this in an address at the opening ceremony of a two-day Human Security and Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) Workshop being held at 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu on Tuesday.

The workshop is being organised by Defence Headquarters in collaboration with British Defence Staff.

Represented by a Director of Civil Military Relations, AVM Olushola Akinboyewa, the CDS said that the military was adopting better strategies to strengthen its non-kinetic operational approaches such community engagements, provision of amenities, health and education support in communities.

According to him, in a world where conflict and tension often cloud our perspectives, embracing non-kinetic strategies allows us to navigate conflicts with dignity, fostering dialogue and collaboration with the civilian populace.

He said, “The nature of today’s threats, including insecurity in various forms, calls for an approach that integrates both kinetic and non-kinetic methods.

“The role of Human Security and Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) in national development centers on bridging the gap between military efforts and civilian aspirations for peace and stability.

“By upholding human security values, we not only aim to neutralise threats but also to protect and support the civilians affected by conflict.

“This workshop will delve into the complexities of human security and CIMIC, providing participants with tools to mitigate the effects of military operations on civilian life.

“The success of modern military tasks depends not only on operational victories but also on our ability to enhance human security, build resilience, and foster peace and development in conflict-affected regions.”

Musa noted that the workshop was particularly timely “as we face multiple challenges to our nation’s security.”

According to him, responding effectively requires a “whole-of-society” approach, where every individual and institution contribute to peace and security.

“This approach, coupled with our commitment to non-kinetic strategies, is central to safeguarding Nigeria’s unity and growth.

“Throughout this workshop, participants will explore frameworks that integrate human security into military operations, emphasising the critical role of CIMIC,” he added.

A personnel of the British Defence Staff, John Sanderson, said that the workshop would expose the participants to the importance of human security and protection of civilians in every field of operations.

Sanderson, who is the lead facilitator of the workshop, said that the essence of the workshop was to build trust between military personnel and civilians in order to build a seamless relationship that work for all.

In a welcome address, Maj.-Gen. Oluyemi Olatoye, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division, appreciated the CDS and the British Defence Staff for hosting the important national workshop in the

Division.

Olatoye, who is also the Commander of Joint Task Force South-East, code-named ‘Operation Udo Ka’, noted that the Division had upheld respect for human rights in all its operations, adding that the workshop would further improve all aspects of civil-military relationship.

Participants at the workshop are drawn from the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Police, NSCDC, FRSC, DSS, Nigerian Immigration Services, Customs, NDLEA and Nigerian Correctional Service among others.

The opening ceremony included a group photograph session and the exchange of commemorative plaques between the GOC and representatives of the CDS.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)