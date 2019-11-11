Use Maulud period to foster peace, unity, Uba Sani urges Nigerians

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Mallam Uba Sani has called on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of tolerance, forgiveness and love in order to re-humanize our country and restore peace and harmony.

The Senator in a message to the Muslim Ummah in particular and Nigerians in general, said the Maulud should be seen by all as a period for deep meditation and self-scrutiny in line with the ideals taught by the great personality involved. He cautioned that it is not enough to remember the birthday of this solemn man of peace who stood for justice and fairness only to slip back to the divisive attitude that has for long mired Nigerian communities in disunity and endless bickering.

“Muslims all over the world have a duty to foster enduring communal harmony, shun unnecessary and counterproductive conflicts as thought by the Holy Prophet of peace whose Maulud we are celebrating,” he said.

He called on scholars to imbibe the wisdom, humility and tact used to spread the Islamic religion by the Prophet and his Pious Companions as against extremist indoctrination and radicalization that is fast becoming the norm today.

The Senator prayed for peaceful and incident-free celebrations, urging adherents to pray for the peace and prosperity of Nigeria and the world.